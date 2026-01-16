e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $150.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.