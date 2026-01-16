Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.44.

NYSE ROK opened at $420.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.78 and a 200-day moving average of $364.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $425.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 10.42%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,728. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.05, for a total value of $323,248.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,208.90. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,053 shares of company stock valued at $34,718,919. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

