Analysts Set Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target at $499.25

Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $499.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Linde Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Linde by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $440.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.82.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Linde will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Key Headlines Impacting Linde

Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:

Positive Sentiment: Karen Firestone (Aureus Asset Management) publicly said she is buying Linde, highlighting the stock as “beaten up” and attractive on a fundamentals/valuation basis — this kind of visible buy from a known manager can draw other investors and support the rally. Trade Tracker: Karen Firestone buys Linde PLC

Karen Firestone (Aureus Asset Management) publicly said she is buying Linde, highlighting the stock as “beaten up” and attractive on a fundamentals/valuation basis — this kind of visible buy from a known manager can draw other investors and support the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report that David Linde (the film executive) was named CEO of the Sundance Institute. This is unrelated to Linde PLC’s industrial?gas business but may create headline confusion because of the shared surname; the announcement itself has no operational impact on LIN. David Linde named Sundance Institute CEO

Multiple outlets report that David Linde (the film executive) was named CEO of the Sundance Institute. This is unrelated to Linde PLC’s industrial?gas business but may create headline confusion because of the shared surname; the announcement itself has no operational impact on LIN. Negative Sentiment: An investor?letter summary published on InsiderMonkey outlines what “dragged” Linde in Q4 — signaling headwinds such as softer volumes/mix and margin pressure that weighed on near?term results. That analysis can keep some investors cautious about near?term growth and multiples. Here’s What Dragged Linde plc (LIN) in Q4

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

