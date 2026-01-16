ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

IBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Stock Up 30.8%

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. ImmunityBio has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive ANKTIVA clinical data in non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showing lymphocyte stimulation, stronger duration of response and encouraging survival signals — this clinical readout is the fundamental catalyst behind recent buying interest. Article Title

Positive ANKTIVA clinical data in non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showing lymphocyte stimulation, stronger duration of response and encouraging survival signals — this clinical readout is the fundamental catalyst behind recent buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress: the Saudi FDA granted accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic NSCLC and also approved ANKTIVA+BCG for BCG?unresponsive NMIBC — approvals expand addressable markets and support near?term commercial rollout in the region. Article Title

Regulatory progress: the Saudi FDA granted accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic NSCLC and also approved ANKTIVA+BCG for BCG?unresponsive NMIBC — approvals expand addressable markets and support near?term commercial rollout in the region. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum: preliminary full?year 2025 net product revenue of ~$113M (?700% YoY) and Q4 net product revenue of ~$38.3M — the rapid top?line ramp is validating early commercial adoption and provides revenue upside vs. prior periods. Article Title

Commercial momentum: preliminary full?year 2025 net product revenue of ~$113M (?700% YoY) and Q4 net product revenue of ~$38.3M — the rapid top?line ramp is validating early commercial adoption and provides revenue upside vs. prior periods. Positive Sentiment: Upgrades and positive research flow: sell?side/independent analysts and commentators have upgraded or turned more bullish on IBRX on the back of ANKTIVA data and approval progress — supporting investor sentiment and momentum. Article Title

Upgrades and positive research flow: sell?side/independent analysts and commentators have upgraded or turned more bullish on IBRX on the back of ANKTIVA data and approval progress — supporting investor sentiment and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Retail and momentum trading: multiple headlines and commentary have drawn retail attention and helped extend a multi?day rally as momentum traders and volume follow the news. Article Title

Retail and momentum trading: multiple headlines and commentary have drawn retail attention and helped extend a multi?day rally as momentum traders and volume follow the news. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation reassessment: analysts and value?oriented writers are re?running DCFs and models to reflect new sales/approval assumptions — some see upside but underline model sensitivity to duration of clinical benefit and adoption rates. Article Title

Valuation reassessment: analysts and value?oriented writers are re?running DCFs and models to reflect new sales/approval assumptions — some see upside but underline model sensitivity to duration of clinical benefit and adoption rates. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing risks: despite revenue growth and approvals, the company still runs substantial losses and commercial traction outside early markets must scale to justify higher valuations — execution and margin trends remain key watchpoints. Article Title

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.