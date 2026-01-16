ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.
IBRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 30.8%
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 95,855 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
ImmunityBio News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Positive ANKTIVA clinical data in non?small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showing lymphocyte stimulation, stronger duration of response and encouraging survival signals — this clinical readout is the fundamental catalyst behind recent buying interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress: the Saudi FDA granted accelerated approval for ANKTIVA in combination with checkpoint inhibitors for metastatic NSCLC and also approved ANKTIVA+BCG for BCG?unresponsive NMIBC — approvals expand addressable markets and support near?term commercial rollout in the region. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum: preliminary full?year 2025 net product revenue of ~$113M (?700% YoY) and Q4 net product revenue of ~$38.3M — the rapid top?line ramp is validating early commercial adoption and provides revenue upside vs. prior periods. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Upgrades and positive research flow: sell?side/independent analysts and commentators have upgraded or turned more bullish on IBRX on the back of ANKTIVA data and approval progress — supporting investor sentiment and momentum. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Retail and momentum trading: multiple headlines and commentary have drawn retail attention and helped extend a multi?day rally as momentum traders and volume follow the news. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation reassessment: analysts and value?oriented writers are re?running DCFs and models to reflect new sales/approval assumptions — some see upside but underline model sensitivity to duration of clinical benefit and adoption rates. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing risks: despite revenue growth and approvals, the company still runs substantial losses and commercial traction outside early markets must scale to justify higher valuations — execution and margin trends remain key watchpoints. Article Title
ImmunityBio Company Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
