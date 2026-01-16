Lineage’s (LINE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LINE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lineage from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Lineage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lineage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Lineage stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. Lineage has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Lineage had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Lineage’s payout ratio is currently -267.09%.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,727,607.04. This trade represents a 10.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $488,940.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 89,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,744.96. This represents a 19.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,940. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Lineage by 82.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 172.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 132.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lineage by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period.

Lineage Logistics, Inc (NASDAQ: LINE) is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage’s core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

