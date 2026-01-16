Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.7440. Approximately 71,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 59,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 20.5% during the third quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14,903.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.

The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.

