Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.7440. Approximately 71,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 59,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of companies engaged in infrastructure, industrials and materials businesses, such as utilities, transportation, engineering and construction materials. By targeting firms with established cash flows and growth potential, the fund aims to deliver a blend of yield and long-term capital gains for shareholders.
The fund’s investment strategy combines bottom-up security selection with broad sector diversification.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.