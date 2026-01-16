Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5444.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 8.2%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd. (GAC Group) is a state?owned Chinese automaker headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. Established in 2000 with origins tracing back to vehicle manufacturing activities in the 1950s, GAC Group has grown into one of China’s leading automotive conglomerates. The company is publicly traded on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, and its American Depositary Shares trade over the counter under the ticker GNZUF.

GAC Group’s core business encompasses the design, development, manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and auto parts.

