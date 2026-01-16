Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Trading Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.10. 15,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 18,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCMKTS: ETCG) is a digital currency investment vehicle that provides investors with a convenient and regulated means of gaining exposure to Ethereum Classic (ETC) without the need for direct purchase, storage, or management of the cryptocurrency. The trust holds ETC in cold storage, and each share issued by the trust represents a fractional interest in those holdings. Shares are quoted on the OTCQX market, allowing U.S. and international investors to buy and sell through conventional brokerage accounts.

Launched by Grayscale Investments—an affiliate of Digital Currency Group—the Ethereum Classic Trust first commenced operations in late 2017.

