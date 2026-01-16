Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.7656 and last traded at $0.7384. Approximately 43,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 55,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7383.

Yangarra Resources Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yangarra Resources Ltd. is a Canadian energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company focuses on applying modern drilling technologies—such as horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing—to optimize recovery from its resource plays. Yangarra aims to balance production growth with capital efficiency by prioritizing high?return drilling locations and cost management throughout its operational cycle.

Yangarra’s core assets are concentrated in the Montney formation in west?central Alberta, where it holds significant land positions and development rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.