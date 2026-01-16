Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 10,083 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 117,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Metso Oyj Stock Up 1.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj is a Finnish industrial machinery and services company specializing in technology and equipment for mining, aggregates and recycling industries. The company designs, manufactures and services a comprehensive product portfolio that includes crushers, screens, grinding mills and pumps. Metso’s service offerings encompass maintenance, spare parts supply, condition monitoring and process optimization, all aimed at enhancing productivity and minimizing downtime for its customers worldwide.

Established in 1999 through the merger of Valmet’s paper and forest machinery operations and Outokumpu’s mining and rock-crushing businesses, Metso has expanded its capabilities via strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

