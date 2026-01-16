Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading 12.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.13. 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Fletcher Building Stock Up 12.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) is a leading integrated building materials and construction company headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through a diversified portfolio that spans manufacturing, distribution, construction and infrastructure services, serving residential, commercial and industrial markets across Australasia and the Pacific Islands.

In its building products division, Fletcher Building produces gypsum plasterboard, fibre cement, roofing, insulation and aluminium joinery under well-known brands such as Laminex and Firth.

