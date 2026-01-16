GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $41.9150. 236,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 527,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Specifically, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $867,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 780,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,200. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $841,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,664,000. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $847,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 840,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,582,400. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.28.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $332.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 184.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

Further Reading

