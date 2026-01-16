Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April (BATS:XBAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.78 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 5,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 79,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.7220.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,322,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,894,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April by 169.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (XBAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

