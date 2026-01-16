GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Trading 6.4% Higher – Here’s Why

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.80.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ICLTF) is a Canadian integrated forest products company that specializes in the production of high-yield wood fibre. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company owns and operates two chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) mills located in Baie-Comeau, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick. GreenFirst converts spruce, fir and pine logs and chips into CTMP, a versatile pulp product prized for its strength, bulk and brightness.

GreenFirst’s core product—high-yield pulp—is used primarily as a reinforcing and bulk-enhancing fibre in tissue and towel papers, folding boxboard and printing and writing papers.

