Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.69. Approximately 6,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 7,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. The company specializes in originating and servicing commercial real estate loans, with a primary focus on income-producing multifamily, office, retail and industrial properties. In addition to its lending activities, Dime Community Bancshares offers deposit products, cash management services and treasury solutions to small and medium-sized businesses as well as individual customers across its branch network.
The roots of Dime Community Bancshares trace back to the Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh, founded in 1864.
