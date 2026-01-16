Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.90. 2,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.