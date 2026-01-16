Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.90. 2,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services. The Underlying Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (Standard & Poor’s).

