iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,602 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the December 15th total of 35,276 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,047 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DVYA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.86. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.59. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

