VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,696,015 shares, a growth of 113.2% from the December 15th total of 2,671,650 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,838,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,838,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

EMLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 868,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,021,000 after buying an additional 549,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 37,249.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after buying an additional 677,201 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments. The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Fund may also utilize convertible securities and derivative instruments, such as swaps, options, warrants, futures contracts, currency forwards, structured notes and participation notes to seek performance that corresponds to the Index.

