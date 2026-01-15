Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Short Interest Down 57.1% in December

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,335 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 5,445 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Price Performance
Shares of DHSB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19.
About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF
