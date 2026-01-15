Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB) Short Interest Down 57.1% in December

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:DHSB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,335 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the December 15th total of 5,445 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of DHSB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.19.

About Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF

The Day Hagan Smart Buffer ETF (DHSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US equities of any market capitalization. It aims to mitigate downside risk and provide upside potential through options and options spread DHSB was launched on Feb 14, 2025 and is issued by Day Hagan.

