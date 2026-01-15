Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2025 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Get Wintrust Financial Corporation alerts:

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago?area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid?size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.