Wintrust Financial (WTFC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/12/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 1/7/2026 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2025 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $159.00 to $167.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2025 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.
The firm’s core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.
