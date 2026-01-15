Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on December 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 36,800,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,382,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.96 by ($1.09). Netflix had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $142.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Arete Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $83.30 to $108.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. President Capital raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $112.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Netflix from $135.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in Netflix by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $398,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $2,590,241.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,508.36. The trade was a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,598,370 shares of company stock worth $168,251,193. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Netflix struck a global deal to stream Sony Pictures films after theatrical windows — adds premium content licensing that supports subscriber value and long-term revenue. Read More.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

