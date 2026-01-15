Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.75. 1,429,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. Nucor has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $175.94. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Batterbee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $330,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,106.56. This trade represents a 10.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 51.4% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 281.7% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

