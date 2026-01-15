Short Interest in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD) Decreases By 72.8%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2026

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 41 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 151 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BILD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.24. Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2026 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILDFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (BILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks total return through an actively managed portfolio of global-listed infrastructure companies screened for various sustainability criteria. BILD was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.