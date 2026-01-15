Short Interest in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD) Decreases By 72.8%

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:BILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 41 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the December 15th total of 151 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BILD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.24. Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Get Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.2026 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF ( NYSEARCA:BILD Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Macquarie Global Listed Infrastructure ETF (BILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks total return through an actively managed portfolio of global-listed infrastructure companies screened for various sustainability criteria. BILD was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Macquarie.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Global Listed Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.