KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) vs. Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Financial Comparison

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Amesite has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Amesite alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -1,727.32% -137.45% -115.17% KORE Group -24.51% N/A -15.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amesite and KORE Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $110,000.00 87.66 -$3.62 million ($0.88) -2.40 KORE Group $286.09 million 0.30 -$146.08 million ($3.58) -1.37

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. Amesite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amesite and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 1 0 0 0 1.00 KORE Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.58%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

KORE Group beats Amesite on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company’s products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.