DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Critical Review

JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) and DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JE Cleantech 1 0 0 0 1.00 DMC Global 1 2 0 0 1.67

DMC Global has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.28%. Given DMC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DMC Global is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

JE Cleantech has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DMC Global has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of DMC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of JE Cleantech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of DMC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares JE Cleantech and DMC Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JE Cleantech $14.11 million 0.60 $30,000.00 N/A N/A DMC Global $642.85 million 0.28 -$94.45 million ($0.47) -18.32

JE Cleantech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DMC Global.

Profitability

This table compares JE Cleantech and DMC Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A DMC Global -1.69% 1.89% 0.72%

Summary

DMC Global beats JE Cleantech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service provider, as well as general cleaning services for food courts and hawker centers. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

