Eric Sprott Purchases 200,000 Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $6,642,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 36,453,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,627,509.84. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Sprott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Eric Sprott acquired 25,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $676,250.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Eric Sprott acquired 400,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $9,080,000.00.

On Friday, December 26th, Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, Eric Sprott purchased 100,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $2,479,000.00.

On Friday, December 19th, Eric Sprott purchased 150,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $2,446,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Eric Sprott acquired 220,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,212,000.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Eric Sprott bought 200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $2,604,000.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Eric Sprott bought 40,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Eric Sprott purchased 120,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 18.87. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 2.64. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Asset IM Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

