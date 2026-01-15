Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) COO Kenneth Bull Sells 5,100 Shares

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) COO Kenneth Bull sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total transaction of $1,036,371.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,040 shares in the company, valued at $20,532,338.40. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.04. 904,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,906. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $205.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.46. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.96%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.710-5.890 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,595,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $1,121,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $4,526,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 28.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 325,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,321,000 after purchasing an additional 72,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 595.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

