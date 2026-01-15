Cary Mcmillan Sells 1,896 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) Director Cary Mcmillan sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $49,694.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,672,599. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 105,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,238.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

