David Hallal Sells 57,450 Shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CEO David Hallal sold 57,450 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,453,115.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,828,241.50. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,044. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Three Seasons Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

