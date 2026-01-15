Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) COO Keith Woods Sells 16,746 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) COO Keith Woods sold 16,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $715,054.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,904,945.80. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 2.1%

SRRK traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 988,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,545,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,022 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth about $91,670,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,062,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,131,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,148,000 after buying an additional 792,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

