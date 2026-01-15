Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). In a filing disclosed on January 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Global Payments stock on December 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 12/30/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 12/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 12/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 12/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 12/24/2025.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.01.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 10,392 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,450.26. This represents a 21.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 11,600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $927,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,999.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,772 and have sold 18,080 shares valued at $1,439,350. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research Partners upgraded GPN from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which could attract buyers and support upside momentum. Seaport upgrade (Zacks)

Seaport Research Partners upgraded GPN from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which could attract buyers and support upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks value-stock roundup named GPN among four value names to consider amid policy uncertainty, highlighting its cash flow and value metrics — a potential driver for value-oriented investors. 4 Value Stocks to Buy (Zacks)

A Zacks value-stock roundup named GPN among four value names to consider amid policy uncertainty, highlighting its cash flow and value metrics — a potential driver for value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains a “hold,” signaling mixed expectations that may limit broad bullish conviction until clearer upgrades or guidance appear. Consensus “Hold” (American Banking News)

Analysts’ consensus remains a “hold,” signaling mixed expectations that may limit broad bullish conviction until clearer upgrades or guidance appear. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target to $90 from $95 and kept a “hold” rating — the downgrade in target can weigh on sentiment despite the new target still implying upside from current levels. TD Cowen lowers PT to $90 (MarketScreener)

TD Cowen cut its price target to $90 from $95 and kept a “hold” rating — the downgrade in target can weigh on sentiment despite the new target still implying upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. sold shares of GPN, an insider transaction that can be perceived negatively by the market even if it’s routine. Insider sale (American Banking News)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $273,844,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,807 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,207,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,443,000 after acquiring an additional 651,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 126.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,019,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,724,000 after purchasing an additional 570,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

