VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,360 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 131,951 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,384 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,077,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,048,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,647,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after buying an additional 164,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,199. VanEck CLO ETF has a one year low of $50.12 and a one year high of $53.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency. CLOI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

