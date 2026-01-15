WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.04 and last traded at $89.8790, with a volume of 17362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.90.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CLG LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CLG LLC now owns 433,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolfstich Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of the 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree Dividend Index. The Index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year, based on the most recently declared dividend per share.

