iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.40 and last traded at $147.6440, with a volume of 27908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,759,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,427,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,823,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,698,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,938 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

