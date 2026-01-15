Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 999,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 191,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Arbor Metals Stock Down 25.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

