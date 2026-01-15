iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.05 and last traded at $94.8090, with a volume of 9054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

