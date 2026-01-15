Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV) Short Interest Update

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 150,846 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 282,408 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGCV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 347,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,297. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 1,424.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 63,187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

