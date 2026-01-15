China Renaissance Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $301.50

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at China Renaissance from $479.30 to $301.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.72.

Coinbase Global stock traded down $16.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.28. 11,956,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average of $312.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total transaction of $10,874,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 808,412 shares of company stock valued at $237,645,711. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

