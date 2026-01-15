Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.
Delta Air Lines Price Performance
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines
In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 46,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines
Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several major brokers raised targets and reiterated buy/outperform ratings, driving upside expectations — Wolfe Research raised its PT to $83 (outperform). Wolfe Research PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target to $80.20 and kept a buy rating, signaling more upside from current levels. HSBC PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs increased its PT to $80 and maintained a buy rating, supporting the bullish analyst tone. Goldman Sachs PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: DBS raised its PT to $80 with a buy rating — another institutional vote of confidence in Delta’s outlook. DBS PT raise
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and UBS issued/confirmed buy ratings and other firms (BMO, TD Cowen) are on the buy bandwagon — adding to broad analyst momentum and a consensus Buy. Wells Fargo buy UBS buy Analyst consensus
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and company commentary are available — management flagged strong cash flow, premium demand, fleet updates and plans to expand lounges (operational positives), while guidance was described as cautious. Q4 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Management and coverage note premium/business travel as a profit driver and cite fleet modernization as a medium-term catalyst (supportive but multi-quarter). Premium fliers uplift
- Negative Sentiment: Some caution remains from the quarter — revenue missed the Street and guidance was viewed as tepid by some analysts, which caused the initial post-earnings pullback; that risk still tempers upside if near-term demand underperforms. MarketBeat note on Q4 turbulence
Delta Air Lines Company Profile
Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.
The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.
