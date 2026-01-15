Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. 8,218,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,816,760. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Delta Air Lines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.500-7.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 46,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

