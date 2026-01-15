Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at Nomura

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $215.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.98. 12,580,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,282,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.13. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $81.82 and a twelve month high of $192.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

