Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at Nomura

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Nomura from $215.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Major Qwen upgrade adds agentic capabilities and in?chat payments, letting the app order food, complete payments and make bookings — a step toward turning AI into direct revenue drivers for consumer services. Alibaba Adds Agentic and Payments Capabilities to Consumer AI App
- Positive Sentiment: Qwen is being linked into Alibaba’s ecosystem (Taobao, Alipay, travel apps), enabling in?app shopping and bookings — this integration increases potential monetization pathways across payments, marketplace take?rates and travel commissions. Alibaba Links Taobao, Alipay and Travel Apps to Qwen AI
- Positive Sentiment: Qwen’s user scale and visibility have grown (reports of 100M users and major media coverage), supporting the narrative that Alibaba can commercialize AI features at consumer scale. Alibaba’s Qwen AI app hits 100 million users
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism and recent analyst price targets are supportive (median targets elevated; several firms with Buy/Outperform ratings), amplifying investor appetite for BABA on AI upside. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Stock (BABA) Opinions on AI+ Manufacturing Push
- Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba is reported as a cornerstone/backing investor in Montage’s HK listing, signaling broader moves into chips/semiconductor supply chains that could support its AI ambitions but are not immediate revenue drivers. Montage Technology Draws Alibaba, JPMorgan as Cornerstones for Hong Kong Listing
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options volume and notable institutional flows (both large buys and sells) suggest active positioning around BABA but also increased short?term volatility. Alibaba Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BABA)
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and social?media commentary flag slower monetization in core e?commerce and rising cloud costs that could pressure margins if revenue from AI services doesn’t scale quickly. That risk tempers full enthusiasm. Alibaba vs. Microsoft: Which Cloud Stock to Buy on Better AI Upside?
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
