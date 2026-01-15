ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Short Interest Down 79.5% in December

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,419 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the December 15th total of 11,802 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 948 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.54. 2,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $76.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 815.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

