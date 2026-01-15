Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Trading Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 6.50. Approximately 357,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,584,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25.
Sabien Technology Group Stock Up 12.0%
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94.
Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative net margin of 76.65% and a negative return on equity of 141.37%.
About Sabien Technology Group
Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.
