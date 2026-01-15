Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in December

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,908 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the December 15th total of 17,261 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,236 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jeronimo Martins SGPS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS Trading Up 1.7%
Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jeronimo Martins SGPS had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 1.83%.The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Research analysts predict that Jeronimo Martins SGPS will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jeronimo Martins SGPS
Jeronimo Martins SGPS is a Portugal-based corporate group engaged primarily in food distribution and retail. Through its flagship Pingo Doce banner in Portugal, the company operates a network of full-service supermarkets and convenience outlets offering fresh produce, grocery items, and private-label products. In addition, its cash-and-carry arm, Recheio, supplies wholesale and hospitality professionals with a broad range of food and non-food goods.
Beyond its home market, Jeronimo Martins has established a significant presence in Poland under the discount supermarket brand Biedronka.
