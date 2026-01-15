NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

NNN REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 115.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.20. 1,195,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,992. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $230.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 43.22%.NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that NNN REIT will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

