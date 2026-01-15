Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, March 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 4th. This is a 2.7% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003122.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

BBDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,298. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

