Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -17.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 213,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,435. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.48.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.59). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 19.87%.The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.93 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.

Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.

