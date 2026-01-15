Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of -17.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 213,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,435. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $401.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and operating industrial logistics properties across the United States. The company specializes in modern distribution centers, cross-dock facilities and last-mile delivery hubs designed to support e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and third-party logistics customers. ILPT’s assets are characterized by high ceilings, ample loading docks and clear spans to accommodate a wide range of warehouse functions.
Formed as a spin-off from STAG Industrial, Inc in January 2022, ILPT commenced operations with a portfolio of strategically located facilities and a disciplined acquisition strategy.
