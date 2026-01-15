ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,392.75.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $67.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,331.60. 2,850,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,869. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,358.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,088.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $935.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

