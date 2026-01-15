ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports.
ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,392.75.
ASML Stock Performance
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key ASML News
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s upbeat results and announced spending increase are driving strong demand expectations for chip-equipment suppliers, lifting ASML’s outlook and helping spark a semiconductors rally. ASML tops $500 billion market cap as TSMC results ignite semis rally
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction pushed ASML past the $500B valuation mark and to all?time highs in Europe, reflecting investor confidence that equipment demand from leading fabs will remain strong. ASML stock surges over 6% today: here’s what’s driving the rally
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: JPMorgan raised its ASML price target to $1,518 with an Overweight rating, signaling institutional conviction and providing upside guidance for investors. Analyst price target raise reported via Benzinga/TickerReport
- Positive Sentiment: ASML’s installed-base management (services and upgrades) is picking up, adding higher?margin, recurring revenue that cushions cycle risk in equipment sales. ASML’s Installed Base Management Business Picks Up
- Positive Sentiment: Competitive moat reinforced: ASML’s leadership in EUV technology keeps it well ahead of Chinese rivals, supporting long?term pricing power and barriers to entry. ASML CEO claims China’s EUV lags by 8 gen ahead of 4Q25 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market backdrop — tech rebound and stronger futures — contributed to the move, so some price action reflects sector rotation as well as company?specific news. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Futures Gain As Tech Stocks Rebound
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and thematic pieces (e.g., lists of “monopolies” or tech picks) are highlighting ASML’s dominant position — helpful for sentiment but less directly tied to near?term fundamentals. 3 Unstoppable Monopolies You Should be Buying Now
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
