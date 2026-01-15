Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the previous session’s volume of 1,689 shares.The stock last traded at $100.1970 and had previously closed at $103.61.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Temenos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59.

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front?end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end?to?end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

