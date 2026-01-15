Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Up 174.7% in December

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 43,027 shares, a growth of 174.7% from the December 15th total of 15,661 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,249,048 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

Nightfood stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,199. Nightfood has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Snacks Inc, trading under the symbol NGTF on the OTC Markets, is a branded consumer goods company focused on developing nighttime snack products formulated to support healthier late-night eating habits. The company’s core mission is to offer snack options designed with reduced sugar content, balanced macronutrients and the exclusion of caffeine to align with consumer goals around sleep and wellness.

The company’s flagship product line comprises a range of ice cream pints available in flavors such as Sleepytime Chocolate and Banana Dream.

