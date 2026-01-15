Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC) Short Interest Update

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 757,478 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the December 15th total of 281,642 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,319 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCSC. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perceptive Capital Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Perceptive Capital Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 415,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perceptive Capital Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000.

PCSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 66,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46 and a beta of -0.17. Perceptive Capital Solutions has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $13.95.

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

